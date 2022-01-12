2022 has not been a very good year for the competitive scene of Halo Infinite. Previously we told you how it is that the shortage of Xbox series x affected a professional tournament of this game, and now they will also have to modify some rules due to the increase in infections by the COVID-19.

The next Anaheim Regional Championship will no longer have a face-to-face audience, in addition to the fact that the Open Bracket it will take place completely digitally. This according to a recent statement published on social networks.

“Due to the rapidly changing environment on COVID-19 issues and the growing number of cases, we will change the upcoming Anaheim Regional Championship to no longer include spectators, and open support will now take place online prior to the event to determine the number of team of people. To ensure a competitive tournament that includes the wider community, we will host an online qualifier to find the remaining 8 teams that will join the top 8 teams from the HCS Kickoff Major Raleigh 2021. The safety of the Halo community, as well as our Personal is and always will be the top priority, and we will take additional measures on site in Anaheim to ensure the highest level of security while complying with local regulations. Open events are at the core of Halo esports and we will always strive to maintain an open ecosystem at our events whenever possible. ”

ICYMI – The @HCS NA Regional Finals at @DreamHack Anaheim 2022 will now only feature the Top 16 teams. – No spectators

This tournament will take place in North America starting on February 11 of this year, with a prize of up to $ 125 thousand dollars in a 4v4 format.

Editor’s note: Once again we are seeing the repercussions caused by this pandemic. Just when we thought that things were finally returning to normal, the Omicron variant arrives to remind us that we must continue to take care of our health and that there is nothing else we can do but follow the rules.

