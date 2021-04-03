Everything seems to indicate that 343 Industries already has the date and place ready for an event that will be held, if the pandemic allows it, this year. From Twitter comes important information regarding this, and it is thanks to a very good source, Halo Infinite will have an eSports event this year. It would be the first real sighting of the Master Chief title after its postponement.

Through a tweet, the leader of Halo Esports at Microsoft and 343 Industries “Tashi” (@ Tashi343i), published an important news that did not leave anyone within the industry and Halo fans indifferent. This advanced that the fCheck-in and the venue for the next big first Halo Infinite event were ready.

Halo Infinite will have an eSports event this year

Recently locked in date & venue for first Halo Infinite @HCS event (assuming safe to attend by then) and it’s in 2021. Operated by none other than @EsportsEng. Details this Summer. See you there? I’m planning to have a great weekend, hope you are too. GLHF to everyone competing. pic.twitter.com/8kwxxygpRT – Tashi (@ Tashi343i) April 3, 2021

As we can see in the official Twitter of “Tashi”, this confirms the date and place of the event, obviously, as long as the security conditions allow it. The user types the following (translated): “Recently set date and venue for the first Halo Infinite @HCS event (assuming it’s safe to attend by then) and it’s in 2021. Operated by none other than @EsportsEng. Details this summer. I see you there?”

In this way, Halo fans who are eagerly awaiting the new Halo Infinite, will be able to see if everything turns out well, this year as part of the title event. What’s more, More information and confirmation will be delivered surely this summer. Do you think it can be done? When do you think the event will be? Questions that we will have to wait until the summer to be answered.