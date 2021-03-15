343 Industries continues to strive to polish and improve the game much-loved by Xbox fans, Halo Infinite. This is why in a recent video the company confirmed that Halo Infinite will have a linear story and encounters based on equipped vehicles throughout the adventure. In addition, they gave some other details of what will and will not be in the video game.

In the latest episode of # Ask343, the studio answered some questions from Halo Infinite fans. It had already been mentioned some time ago that the video game would have a dynamic weather, as well as it was emphasized that the map of this new Halo it wouldn’t be open world. However, it was confirmed that the history of this title is linear, and that it has a common thread that must be followed regardless of what you do.

In the video, it is explained that you can perform other missions as you progress through the main story, such as exploring different structures, rescuing the Marines, and much more. Nevertheless, it is not possible to omit the content of the story, since “is an ever-present anchor”. Together, as you progress, new areas will be unlocked, so that you can discover new things thanks to the vehicles you acquire.

Another point that strongly attracted attention is the system that generates events according to the vehicles you have. If you have a particular vehicle, or even if you go on foot, certain world events will spawn based on that. This is done to provide greater dynamism to the exploration as reported Gamingbolt.

We can only wait for the exact date on which we can enjoy all these great improvements that 343 Industries is developing for Halo Infinite. The game is currently in refinement, and It will be out in the fall for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC.