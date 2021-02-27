This week we had a major information update on Halo Infinite, even though no gameplay has been released. In fact, it has been used to show images of the game that show a very interesting change in its visual section, the approach being what has given the most indications. From the study they clarify that Halo Infinite will discover a more open world and full of adventures, being one of the aspects in which they have focused their efforts the most.

If a few days ago some broad conceptual aspects were revealed, if there is something worth delving into, it is how they want to cover the action of this new adventure in the Halo franchise. The ambition for this project was huge, but the blow it received for its looks last summer caused them to have more time to improve, not just that visual section, but the whole concept. And now 343 Industries seems to have an ace up its sleeve.

Some members of the study, as Joseph Staten, recorded their statements in the Halo Waypoint blog post, where do you promise that Halo Infinite will discover a more open world and full of adventures. In fact, he clarifies that he has now found that game that he saw in the origins of this franchise.

“The world of Infinite is incredibly large and its vast combat zones seamlessly connect with each other. Its views are full of adventures that invite you to deviate from the missions of the history of the golden road. From a distance, it may look like we’re building an open-world game, but that’s not really the case. We are making a Halo game; a sandbox shooter where our goal is to make you feel like the most powerful actor in a rich and emerging sci-fi combat simulation.

In this section, some concrete details have been given about what players can find. It is ruled out that the exploration of the open map will involve a search for resources and collectibles, since “You won’t waste time hunting and skinning animals to make better equipment for Master Chief”, and leaves a very clear message, which is that The Spartans wear Mjolnir assault armor. They don’t need leather boots. In this way, some ideas that arose as rumors about a possible crafting or creation tool within the game are discarded.

But if there will be action, and it seems that there could be some dynamism on the map when, for example, it is argued that «What you’ll spend time doing is plummeting from a rocky lookout into the heart of an enemy patrol, eliminating their leader with a well-attached plasma grenade, using his Grappleshot to pull his power weapon off the ground and into his hands, and then emptying his magazine on the rest of the patrol, dispersing nearby wildlife back to their burrows. What’s up, action in abundance and much more for fans to enjoy.

But instead of following a line that takes the player from one phase to another, and from one chapter to another “We’ve designed Halo Infinite to make you freer than ever to do what Spartan do best: inspect a battlespace, plan your attack, engage the enemy, deal with any surprises the sandbox throws at you, and then rearm for the next battle ». Similarly, freedom is expanded to have «More freedom than ever to choose your way around the world. Follow a hidden cave system to a well-protected fortress, wind your Warthog through a mist-filled mountain pass, capture a Banshee, and fly to a floating ring fragment through a space of stars. A strong narrative remains at the heart of the Master Chief’s adventure, and your journey between story missions is entirely up to you. “ Ultimately, Halo Infinite will discover a more open world and full of adventures, thus being the game that Staten wanted to create 20 years ago.

The problem right now is that it is not known for sure when it will see the light. Everything indicates that the release date of Halo Infinite will be specified on coming fall, coming to Xbox and PC consoles alike.