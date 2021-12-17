The event will return to the shooter from January 4 to 10, 2022, but it will not be the last time we see it.

Much of the Halo Infinite community continues to marvel at its Campaign mode, which was released just a few days ago along with a curious Renaissance painting of the Master Chief. However, the multiplayer mode continues to accumulate a good number of users, because not for nothing has it slipped among the most popular titles on the Steam store. 343 Industries continues to pamper this online mode, and now drops news for the next time the event is activated Fracture: Tenrai.

The studio has talked about it in a direct of Halo Infinite in which, as they have pointed out in Reseteracommented the changes made to your event. Here, they have unveiled an update for their Tenrai Event Pass and some additional challenges so that players can progress through the event without the need to complete normal challenges.

Additionally, Halo’s chief marketing officer, Noah Benesch, has confirmed on Twitter that the event screening will include more rewards Starting at level 10, experience boosters and challenge replacements will be replaced with other items, such as the pose and full armor of Kabuto. In addition to all this, from 343 Industries they assure that they will improve communication with the promotions team so that misunderstandings do not occur, since the aforementioned armor was initially paid and was introduced in the pictures of the free event.

Ultimately, 343 Industries developers are putting new ideas on the table for their multiplayer to provide good sensations both old and new players. You’ve already listened to feedback from the community and have therefore introduced a new experience system for the first few games of the day. However, the news about Halo Infinite online does not end here, as hidden game modes have been found that could officially announce in the future.

