The multiplayer of Halo Infinite it was originally intended as a hero shooteror with a structure similar to that typical of Overwatch, as reported by some online users without any precise reference, however receiving a partial confirmation from Jason Schreier.

Twitter users Chris Ray Sun and Arrrash pitched the issue, claiming they “heard” something about Halo Infinite multiplayer being originally intended as an Overwatch-style hero shooter. According to them, the project would have lasted a long time at 343 Industries, so much so that it took up most of the long development period only to be then completely canceled and rebuilt in the last two years according to a more traditional setting for the series.

Although everything seems an imaginative reconstruction, it received a partial confirmation from Jason Schreier, a well-known Bloomberg journalist who can be considered very reliable, who had in fact carried out an in-depth study on the development of Halo Infinite released in the launch period of the game.

It must be said that, in addition to the partial confirmation, Schreier claims that the tones used by users on Twitter are greatly exaggerated, so as to make their news practically “false”. “This topic was actually removed from my article last year,” Schreier wrote by replying to the post on Reddit who cited the topic. “Yes, 343 spent a period on a prototype of a hero-based system. I don’t remember exactly when they decided to change to the current version (and the tweet linked here seems overdone to the point of largely becoming false) but I can confirm that they were working on various hero-based shooter prototypes. I think there were both PvP and PvE prototypes. “

