One of the turning points in gaming is undoubtedly the crossplay, which allowed console users (even different ones) and PC to join in the same game, breaking down a wall that seemed impassable. If on the one hand the idea and its implementation proved to be absolutely successful, on the other hand it paved the way for some side effects, especially in FPS.

In addition to a hardware difference, even only from the point of view of the controls, console users have also seen themselves invaded by cheaters and the thing begins to get out of hand. Between Halo Infinite, Battlefield 2042 And Call of Duty Warzone, the horde of players requesting the forced deactivation of the feature is getting bigger and bigger.

But while in third parties the function can be disabled (or ignored in the case of PlayStation) on Xbox, it cannot, forcing console users to confront the PC world. So far, no official statements have arrived on the matter, but 343i is working to eradicate or at least limit the cheaters with a big patch coming in February. Good luck.

Source: theverge.com