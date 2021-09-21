343 Industries announced via the official website two beta stages of Halo Infinite arriving. The first (for which a provisional date was indicated a short time ago) will take place from 23 September until 27 September for us Italians. The second, however, will take place from 30 September to 4 October 2021, always for us Italians. In addition, the team indicated the requirements to participate.

In order to participate in the first beta phase, that of September 23-27, you must be a Halo Insiders and have registered before September 13. Obviously the invitation email will not reach all players, so even being an Insider does not guarantee participation. As for the second phase, we still don’t know what the participation requirements, but for sure there will be room for more players than in the first test phase.

There will also be one on 22 September live streaming dedicated to Halo Infinite during which we will discover more details on the beta.

Halo Infinite: A character with samurai-style armor

However, be aware that the testing phases of Halo Infinite will be dedicated to specific times. Every day there will be a way to access from 19:00 until 23:00, Italian time, and then from 02:00 until 06:00 (the following day), during both weekends. The first beta phase will focus on Arena mode (4v4), while the second phase will focus on Big Team Battle (12v12) mode.

