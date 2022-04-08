Halo Infinite’s second season, Lone Wolves, has been teased via a new trailer.

The new season, set to arrive on 3rd May, will contain “new maps, modes, themed limited-time events, and an all-new Battle Pass,” the video’s description states.

Last weekend, 343 community director Brian Jarrard said the studio understood some fans were “simply out of patience” with the game’s various frustrations, and that his team was “certainly not happy to be unable to meet player and community expectations.” However, some of these should be addressed as part of the new season, I have added.

Announcer Jeff Steitzer is also expected to return, lending his voice to the Big Team Battle mode to call out player-earned medals.

Longer-term troubles remain, however. 343 Industries recently confirmed it needed “more time” to work on the game’s still-missing cooperative campaign and Forge modes. Co-op missions will not be available in May as initially hoped.

In the meantime, there’s always the Halo TV series – which has been getting some eye-catching additions of its own.