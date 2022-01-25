Microsoft has unveiled the first numbers of Halo Infinite, which are downright impressive: the latest chapter in the saga starring Master Chief has been played for more than 20 million of people, between campaign and free-to-play multiplayer mode. It was the biggest launch ever for the franchise, which thus confirmed its impact force.

Microsoft touched on the subject during a conference call, in which it also talked about 18 million players for Forza Horizon 5 and record involvement on its platforms in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 (October-December 2021).

The Halo figure was also shared by the franchise’s official account, which took the opportunity to thank everyone who jumped on board.

It should be noted that the game is available from launch on Game Pass, Xbox and PC and cloud, which has 25 million subscribers. Furthermore, multiplayer is free-to-play on all platforms. In short, it seems that Microsoft’s strategy of spreading its games on as many platforms as possible is bearing fruit, as the latest tax report also demonstrates.