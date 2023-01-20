In these hours we have heard a bit of everything about Halo Infinite and 343 Industries, including the alleged deletion of expansions single player, but according to Windows Central journalist Jez Corden there really wasn’t any Campaign DLC under development within the team.

The statement comes as a comment on the rumor that 343 Industries would be profoundly reorganized in order to have a role of supervision and coordination of new Halo projects entrusted to external teams, which would also have involved the cancellation of Campaign DLCs that had to be in development under the leadership of Joe Staten.

Modern Vintage Gamer, a rather well-known character in the retrogaming field and beyond, commented with a laconic “it seems like a hoax” (to say the least) the news on the possibility that 343 Industries has stopped the “active development” on Halo for become a kind of “franchise coordinator”.

This was echoed by Jez Corden, who explained that “You’re right. There have never been Campaign DLC in active development. I don’t know what there is to cancel if such things never existed”. Industries engaged in new content of the single player Halo Infinite would basically be an invention.