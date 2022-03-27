When Halo Infinite was shown to the world at E3 2020 and heralded as a hugely important part for both the series and the Xbox, was hit by major criticisms especially concerning the technical sector, which was definitely not avant-garde. Soon after, in fact, Infinite was postponed and Xbox Series X and S they found themselves without the exclusive launch tip.

Some notable developers behind the project revealed, in a ‘interview with the Washington Postthe various insecurities of the period: Bonnie RossGeneral Manager of 343 Industriessaid that “At the time it was said ‘Microsoft has Halo. Microsoft will mess with Halo ‘. It was like the press, the fans, everyone was thinking ‘This is the end of Halo’. Creating Halo isn’t easy, and putting yourself in these shoes was a really daunting experience. “.

“It was as if the developers themselves were saying it wasn’t a game they would be proud of. [Il rinvio] It was an incredibly painful decision because it would have been excellent for business to be with Halo at the launch of the consoles. It would have been a great thing for Halo, but it wasn’t the right thing for either Infinite or the team. “

In the end, all is well that ends well: the postponement of 12 months has certainly benefited the title and hopefully the management has learned from their mistakes.

Source: TheGamer