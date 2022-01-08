Microsoft announced that the next Halo Infinite tournament will undergo substantial changes due toincrease in Covid-19 infections. The most important change without a doubt is that the public will not be able to attend in person at the eSport event.

Unfortunately, we are still a long way from the end of the pandemic and the increase in cases in recent weeks are inevitably having repercussions on all videogame and non-videogame events. For example, CES 2022 ended a day early, while E3 2022 will only take place online. And obviously sporting events, with the new Halo Infinite tournament, are no exception.

The Twitter account Halo Esports has in fact announced that precisely due to the growing number of cases of Covid-19, spectators will not be able to follow the Anaheim Regional Championship live, which will take place in February. In addition, the open bracket will take place online to subsequently decide which teams will face each other in the finals in person.

Additionally, Microsoft says: “In order to ensure a competition that includes a larger community, we will host an online qualifier to find the remaining 8 teams that will join the top 8 of the ‘HCS Kickoff Raleigh 2021’.

“The safety of the Halo community, as well as our people, is and will always be our top priority. We will take additional measures on site in Anaheim to ensure the highest level of security while aligning with local regulations.”