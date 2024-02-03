Halo Infinite received a notable injection of new content with update 29, which effectively kicked off Operation Spirit of Fire, which also brought a new multiplayer map which, apparently, hides a secret vehicle.
The most attentive players may have already discovered it, but theeaster eggs positioned by 343 Industries on the Illusion map went completely unnoticed on the official level, so its discovery was somewhat surprising.
As can be seen in the video published by Rebs Gaming, shown above, in one point of the map there is a sort of forklift which, unlike other scenario elements, is perfectly usable by players, who can climb on top of it and drive it.
L'SL-Forklift present within the map, it can be driven like a standard vehicle and also has a self-propelled arm, which could prove useful for interacting with scenario elements and other players, probably.
However, it is necessary to use it perform certain actions: you must destroy all the ONI tags on the map during the match in Infection mode, at which point some elevator doors open and within one of these it is possible to find the “malfunctioning forklift” inside.
As reported in recent days, Spirit of Fire was made available on January 30th and represents the start of the new era of Halo Infinite, with the shift in focus from seasons to Operations.
