It started today Season 2: Lone Wolves from Halo Infiniteand 343 Industries released a spectacular one trailer launch to illustrate the new content introduced for the occasion.

Among these stand out the Catalyst and Breaker maps, designed respectively for Arena and Big Team Battle, and the new modes Last Spartan Standing, Land Grab and King of the Hill.

Season 2 of Halo Infinite, which will run for six months instead of the three planned, will also introduce new narrative elements and a slew of cosmetic items and rewards to enrich the Battle Pass.

The new season will clearly also be an important test for the online sector of Halo Infinite, in need of a relaunch after months in which the support of the developers has appeared inconsistent, especially considering the importance of the project.