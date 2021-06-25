Having revealed a lot of new information about Halo Infinite and its section multiplayer, 343 Industries has now confirmed that its first season will be focused on Halo Reach and will have as name “Heroes of Reach”.

Joseph Staten, creative director at 343i, He said the following regarding this:

“At the core of our plans is a goal to deepen your multiplayer character within the vast Halo universe and give them an important and active role in the future of Halo history.”

343 He is not yet ready to reveal all the details on how they plan to implement this, but they did say why the first season will be called Heroes of Reach:

“Reach has a rich history; it is a key location for the Spartans and a focal point for a new generation of them preparing to face a series of dangers and mysteries from a galaxy that fundamentally changed after the events of Halo 5. “

Halo Infinite is slated for release later this year on consoles Xbox and PC.

Via: IGN