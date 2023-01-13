343 Industries announced that Halo Infinite will kick off the new event, called Joint Fire, January 17th. The event, which revolves around the Covert-One Flag mode, will give players the chance to obtain exclusive cosmetic items.

The development team announced the Joint Fire event with a small video via Twitter, as you can see. The video shows one of the armor sets that players can get by participating in the event. The armor shown, the JFO-armor, is from Halo: Reach.

The game mode of the event, Covert-One Flag, is based on a two-team structure, where one is the attacker and the other the defender. The latter team must guard a flag while the opposing team tries to steal it. What makes this new mode different, however, is that the defending team has sensors that indicate threats, while the attacking team has constant camouflage.

Halo Infinite therefore continues to offer more and more Announcements for his online matches. Another very popular mode is the Forge, which allows you to create almost anything you want. For example, we can see a video showing various Forge creations, between Mario Kart and classic maps.