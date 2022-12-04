The internal reorganization of 343 Industries continues, in this case with theabandonment of Tom Frenchwho worked as multiplayer creative director from Halo Infinitewho left the company today after 11 years of service.

“After over 11 years on Halo, I step out of the Spartan armor for the last time today, to head towards new adventures,” French wrote in a message on Twitter. “It has been a tremendous honor to be part of a game that I have loved as a player and admired as a developer. I couldn’t be more proud of my time at 343.”

Prior to being creative director, French was responsible for user-generated content and then mission designer for the game. We are waiting to understand who will take French’s place, considering that the multiplayer section of Halo Infinite is still continuing its evolution and support is destined to continue for a long time to come.

Meanwhile, Halo Infinite multiplayer got the Winter Update with several new features, including the Co-op Campaign, two new multiplayer maps, the ability to replay individual Campaign missions and various other features, as well as a new Battle Pass .

The biggest change is probably the launch of the Forge. The user-driven content creation tool has proven to be extremely powerful and versatile, with a large amount of maps and game elements now being pushed into the game on a regular basis.