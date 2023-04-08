Joseph StatenHead of Creative of Halo Infinite and important figure for several years of the development team Bungie, has recently left Microsoftas confirmed by the company itself.

Staten played a key role in the birth of the Halo franchise, taking care of the cinematics and dialogues of the missions of the first three chapters of the franchise, namely Halo: Combat Evolved, halo 2 And halo 3.

Originally Staten left Bungie during the troubled development of Destiny and then became part of Microsoft in early 2014. In 2020, after the disastrous presentation of Halo Infinite and the consequential one-year postponement of the aforementioned title, Staten decided to join the 343 Industries development team in order to complete the work.

Halo Infinite experienced a difficult first year following the launch and Microsoft’s decision to lay off as many as 10,000 employeesamong which some developers of 343 Industrieshas done nothing but worsen an already complicated situation.

In the last few hours, Microsoft has revealed that Statan has left the company. Here is the announcement from the company:

We are grateful for Joseph’s contributions to the Halo franchise and the Xbox world. We wish him the best in his new adventure.

Staten himself commented on the news on Twitter, confirming the news but not revealing more details about it:

Hey folks, I am indeed leaving Microsoft. I’ll have more info to share soon, but for now, I’d just like to thank all my @Xbox colleagues for all their understanding and support as I embark on a new adventure. https://t.co/oMR0LXOzZb —Joseph Staten (@joestaten) April 8, 2023