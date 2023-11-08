However, the biggest controversy seems to be linked to the price of the Mark V armor, the typical one from Halo: Combat Evolved, which can now be purchased from the in-game shop for around $22 .

Recently, 343 Industries has reorganized the management of Halo Infinite’s cosmetic elements, improving some aspects regarding the application of objects on a larger scale but also increasing some prices, which has caused quite a stir.

Halo Infinite finally received the coveted reward Mark V armor as a purchasable item in the game but it has reached a price remarkable, which did not fail to generate several controversy but which also seems to have had a certain success considering the results obtained.

Sales seem to be going very well

Despite these criticisms, it still seems that micro-transactions (or “macro-transactions”, in this case) are doing quite well for Halo Infinite, considering that in the last few hours it has climbed almost 50 positions in the ranking of best-selling games.

As is known, the title in question is free-to-play, therefore its presence in the ranking depends on thepurchase of cosmetic items and the Mark V armor seems to be among the most purchased objects in these hours. Also given the considerable price, the mass purchase pushed the game into the chart set for quantity of revenues, demonstrating how the team’s initiative was rather prudent in terms of economic returns.

In general, as Rebs Gaming points out, Halo Infinite has returned to rather high positions in the global top seller rankings in recent weeks, with excellent results also achieved with the flood-inspired armor that arrived with the start of Season 4.

In the meantime, we are also waiting for the arrival of the Halo 3 Refueled package which adds 8 maps taken from Halo 3 to Halo Infinite, with launch scheduled for November 14, 2023.