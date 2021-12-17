It will kick off next week Winter Contingency, the new Christmas-themed event of Season 1 of multiplayer Halo Infinite, which will take place from 21 December 2021 to 4 January 2022 with a series of free rewards for all participating players.

According to information shared by 343 Industries on the blog HaloWaypoint, those who attend the event will get a free reward every day simply playing a match, therefore without having to accumulate XP points by completing challenges. Up for grabs are armor pieces, Christmas-themed liners for the Spartan’s armor and weapons, as well as emblems and other customization items.

Halo Infinite, a promotional image of the Winter Contingency event

As stated earlier, Winter Contingency will be available from Tuesday 21 December to 4 January 2022.

When finished, the event will come back again Fracture: Tenrai of the multiplayer of Halo Infinite but with some interesting news: it will in fact be possible to obtain the Kabuto armor with the rewards and 343i has made some changes to the challenges dedicated to this particular event.