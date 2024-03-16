To begin with, one of the main elements of the update concerns networking, with a general improvement to the infrastructure that manages the connection and online multiplayer, which is one of the fundamental features for the gaming experience.

L' March Update of Halo Infinite is arriving on March 19, 2024, i.e. next Tuesday, and will above all bring with it various adjustments and improvements to the game, touching on the balance and fixing some problems relating especially to the stability of the software and the online connection, in addition to the problem of cheating with a specific system.

343 Industries has planned a major update to Halo Infinite arriving there next week this place outside of the “Operations” plane through which most of the new content for the game now arrives.

The evolution of Halo Infinite continues

A scene from Halo Infinite's Prism map

The changes should improve the stability of the system, avoiding problems of synchronization and dropping from games, making the multiplayer experience more stable and satisfying.

As for cheating, the March 19 update will introduce theEasy Anti-Cheata system that monitors Halo Infinite game files to ensure that it is intact software and without external implementations such as those that can result from the application of third-party cheat systems.

With the update also comes a new playlist for the Squad Battle mode, with the introduction of seven maps from some of the best productions derived from the Forge, namely:

Perdition

Refuge

Timberland Evolved

Rendez Vous

Gyre

Harvest

Behemoth

Particularly interesting also seems to be the Firefight Customwhich allows you to customize the Firefight experience in various ways, removing the need for the King of the Hill style setting and thus opening up numerous possibilities for the Forge, with which you can fully customize the gaming experience even in this mode.

This is followed by numerous changes to the balance of weapons and various quality of life updates for players. Two weeks ago we saw the launch of Operation Cyber ​​Showdown 3 in Halo Infinite.