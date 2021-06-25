343 Industries is confident that its battle passes will be “better than other games.”

That Halo Infinite has been raised as a platform in constant evolution rather than as a traditional game is something we have known since the summer of last year, but 343 Industries has not gone into details about it until E3 2021. Having introduced the multiplayer mode to the world, now the Washington studio finds a good opportunity to talk about its support plans.

In the June news update, different members of the development team meet to discuss the seasons that have also adopted many other games with continuous support. According to veteran Joe Staten, the first of these is called Heroes of Reach. “Reach has a very rich history” comments the creative.

“It is a key location for the Spartan of yesteryear and a turning point for the new generation of Spartans preparing to combat the dangers and mysteries of a galaxy that has radically changed since the events of Halo 5.” Cycles like these will last a few three months, and in each of them we will see “many updates, new playable content, new events, new systems, new elements of customization and progression, new, new, new …” says Ryan Paradis, director of design of the service.

Each season will be accompanied by a battle pass with an optional purchase, which has already been blessed by many players because unlike many other games, it will not expire: instead of asking you to work hard to unlock all rewards on time, 343 Industries will allow you to progress at your own pace.

Will not be the only loot font, yes: it is explained to us that we will obtain customization pieces from both the free and paid lists of the pass, as well as challenges, events, rewards linked to past games, completions of the campaign and even elements focused on your skill as a player (from a competitive mode, we imagine).

Halo Infinite will be available at the end of 2021, at a more or less internally clarified time. In the meantime, this is all we know about the Master Chief’s new adventure.

