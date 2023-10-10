The evolution of continues Halo Infinite through many new contents planned for the Season 5: Reckoning departing at this very hour, which introduces new maps, new battle pass and the return of some modes historical games with some variations, such as Extraction and Firefight.
Halo Infinite Season 5: Reckoning, as shown in the presentation trailer, presents many new features and also a theme tending a bit towards horror, as can be expected in the looming Halloween period, thanks to the introduction of elements Flood-inspired cosmetics.
Reckoning introduces two new Arena mapscompletely new: Forbidden is a symmetrical map that favors medium-range clashes, while Prisma is a more complex map, focused on the Covenant mines used to extract crystals to be used for needle guns.
New modes and news for the Forge
As for modes, it comes back Extraction from Halo 4, as a PvP option: both new maps can be used in the playlists of this mode, which features several gameplay changes compared to the original version previously seen.
The other way back is the famous one Firefightin this case applied to the King of the Hill variant, which however seems to be arriving later during Season 5.
There are then some variations regarding the cosmetic elements, with the possibility of making new combinations of helmets and armor and with the arrival of new elements inspired by the Flood and with a somewhat horror theme, in addition to the Infinite Mark VI armor.
Great news also regarding the Forge with the introduction of a series of tools for working on artificial intelligence. This should allow you to create additional situations and game modes by also working on the behavior of enemies and NPCs. After Season 4: Infection, the evolution of Halo Infinite continues with Season 5: Reckoning.
