The evolution of continues Halo Infinite through many new contents planned for the Season 5: Reckoning departing at this very hour, which introduces new maps, new battle pass and the return of some modes historical games with some variations, such as Extraction and Firefight.

Halo Infinite Season 5: Reckoning, as shown in the presentation trailer, presents many new features and also a theme tending a bit towards horror, as can be expected in the looming Halloween period, thanks to the introduction of elements Flood-inspired cosmetics.

Reckoning introduces two new Arena mapscompletely new: Forbidden is a symmetrical map that favors medium-range clashes, while Prisma is a more complex map, focused on the Covenant mines used to extract crystals to be used for needle guns.