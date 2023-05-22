The journey of continues Halo Infinite with the Season 4whose release date is set for June 20, 2023 and which will bring with it several new ones features and contentas reported by 343 Industries on the game’s official blog.

All the news was discussed in the new episode of the “Spartan Chatter” podcast, below, in which the head of live service updates, Sean Baron, explained the characteristics of Season 4.

In particular, the new season will bring with it the infection modestarting as early as June 20, 2023.

With the arrival of Season 4, a new organization of premium liveries will be introduced, which can be conquered through Battle Pass or Shop, which aura individual versions compatible with all armor cores present. Not only that, a big news that will be introduced are the Career Ranks.

These career-related ranks are a new progression system launching on June 20th, and dividing players into various ranks based on their overall progress through the game, similar to the military career in the Halo world, so to speak.

Among the new maps will come the remake of Plaza from Halo 5, recreated by some community users through the Forge and made available in rotation. There will also be the first Bonus XP Weekend for Halo Infinite, which will take place from June 2 to 4, therefore before the launch of Season 4.