There Season 4 Of Halo Infinite is coming and also reminds us of the Infection presentation trailervisible below: the new season of the 343 Industries game will begin on June 20, 2023, bringing with it several interesting news.

As we have seen, there are several new content coming to Halo Infinite with Season 4 and also the new rank system given by the Career Rank, which more completely and globally tracks the progress made by the player in each game mode.

The presentation video only shows a few new features coming but Season 4 is definitely important for the world of Halo Infinite.

In particular, the new season will bring with it the infection modestarting as early as June 20, 2023, as well as a new organization of premium liveries, which can be conquered through Battle Pass or Shop, which will have individual versions compatible with all the armor cores present.

One of the biggest news will still be given by Career Rank, new career-related ranks that represent a new global progression system for Halo Infinite, launching June 20. This system features a progression similar to the military career of the Halo world, so to speak: players start out as Recruits and go through six different “levels” such as Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, and Onyx, before reaching the final title. of hero.

Each level is broken down into military-style “Ranks”, each of which is broken down into smaller increments called “Grades”. Player Ranks will be visible during match intros, on player profiles, and during the Post-Game Carnage Report.

Between new maps the remake of the Plaza from Halo 5 will arrive, recreated by some users of the community through the Forge and made available in the rotation.