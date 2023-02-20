343 Industries has revealed when we can discover something new about season 3 of Halo Infinite. More precisely, the developer has indicated when the Season 3 trailer of the shooter. The date to mark on the calendar is the February 24, 2023precisely at 19:30 Italian time.

The trailer will be released during the Pool Play – Charlotte 2023 Kickoff Major stream, which will see various famous teams like Faze Clan, Sentinels, Optic Gaming, Navi and more clash in various matches.

You can see the list of times of the various matches in the image below, linked to the February 24, 2023 Halo Infinite stream that will take place on Twitch and YouTube.

We recall that the season 3 of Halo Infinite will begin on March 7, 2023 and will be called Echoes Whithin. In a similar way to season 2, it will offer a dedicated battle pass. The end date of this season is June 27, 2023, unless there are changes, as has been the case in the past.

As for i contents, a new weapon should be available, the M392 Bandit, which should be similar to the DMR, useful for close combat. There will also be a new item, the Shroud Screen, which allows you to create smoke that hides the player from enemy radars even if you shoot. There will obviously be new maps, but for now there are no details on the matter.

If you are a fan of Halo and Sea of ​​Thieveswe point out the new beautiful cosmetic elements for the pirate game, let’s see the trailer.