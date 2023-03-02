Halo Infinite is about to receive his Season 3entitled Echoes Within and arriving on March 7, 2023, destined to bring with it new maps and modes of gameplay that we can see in this new trailer, with various details unveiled by 343 Industries.

As we saw with the first presentation trailer on Season 3, the three new maps are Oasis, Cliffhanger and Chase, each designed to work best on some specific modes, which we see in more detail.

oasis it is built for Great Team Battle, so it features larger and more open spaces, intended to work best for vehicles.

It has a desert setting and a large skybox where a large Forerunner ship is visible terraforming the surrounding area. This involves a considerable opening also in terms of panorama, but the function is above all to provide spaces for battle between many players, with the use of vehicles, partly inspired by the previous map Exile of Halo 4.

Cliffhangers it’s a mountainous map, with high-altitude spaces between rocky mountains and a base inserted within them, which goes deep into the surface. It is an ONI station that has aesthetic differences compared to normal UNSC bases. Cliffhanger is designed for battles in the Arena, built asymmetrically and particularly inclined to modes focused on zone control.

Chasefinally, it is a map entirely focused on a structure of the Forerunners, characterized by the typical grandiose and slender architectures of the alien race in question. Being all built according to the trappings of the Precursors, the organization of the spaces and the connecting passages are particular, suggesting mixed approaches to combat.

The new mode introduced with Season 3 is Escalation Slayerwhich returns following its introduction in Halo: The Master Chief Collection through Season 6. In Season 6, players progress through different weapons and gear via kill scores, progressing with each takedown, and earning a new weapon. and a support item up to the kill through Oddball, but opponents can make us scale to lower levels with melee kills from behind.

The other innovations concern the introduction of the Art’s Room map, one of the creations selected by the Forge, within the specific playlist, as well as the addition of the “M392 Bandit” weapon and the “Shroud Screen” defensive object.