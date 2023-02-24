Halo Infinite continues to expand with the Season 3: “Echoes Within” which is almost upon us and 343 Industries has released the launch trailer of new content, which shows the new additional maps, modes and features which will be applied with the new season.

We knew the reveal trailer was due today, while the launch of Halo Infinite Season 3 is set for March 7, 2023.

In the meantime, we can take a first, more in-depth look at the innovations that will be brought by Echoes Within, within the long-term support designed by 343 Industries for the game.

From what we can see, it seems like a very interesting update, not only from a quantitative point of view but also for the quality of the contents, in particular with regard to the new maps and modes, which now also take advantage of the fundamental addition of the Forge .

Among the novelties of Season 3 we find the new map “Oasis” for the Big Team Battle, or the great team battle, which is therefore large in size to allow the large maneuvers required in this mode, and the two new maps of the mode Arena, or “Cliffhanger” and “Chasm”, each with particular characterizations.

Oasis is a semi-desert map, with vast open spaces and closed areas, Cliffhanger is inserted in a mountainous area, with technological structures that melt into the rock and allow quick passages between exteriors and interiors, with narrow spaces that open into a central area, while Chasm is located within a grand architecture of the precursors, with long corridors and central meeting areas.

There is also another map arriving within matchmaking and it is “Art’s Room”, one of the creations selected by the Forge, while other novelties are represented by the “Escalation Slayer” mode, the “M392 Bandit” weapon and the “Shroud Screen” defensive item.