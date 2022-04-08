It’s been several months since 343 Industries launched the multiplayer of Halo Infinite for the 20th anniversary of the Xbox franchise and brand. Although this launch was very successful at the beginning, the small updates were not enough to hold many players, not to mention that the title was released with some aspects that did not convince and the community is asking to change them.

After much feedback, the developers promise to start making big changes with season 2 which is called “Lone Wolves“and will be launched on May 3. The short introductory trailer accompanying this announcement gives a quick review of some of the surprises that we will find, among which will be new maps, more game modes, more events that will remain active for a limited time and a new battle pass that will allow you to unlock more items.

Season 2 will introduce a number of changes to the store, with a more appropriate price to packs as well as the ability to purchase items in bulk.

All content and details about this new Season can be found to this address.