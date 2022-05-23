On May 3, 2022, the second season of Halo Infinite, with which a major patch for the game was released. In the update, the developers, among other things, made a number of technical improvements and added new graphics modes on the consoles Xbox Series X / S.

Now the Digital Foundry has published a new video analysis showing the changes and improvements with the arrival of this new season. First we find that the developers have made several improvements to the movies. Contrast, color saturation and black balance corrected. Most of the framerate issues have been fixed in the movies, including background objects: now the scenes are much smoother.

With the launch of the update on the Xbox Series S, a game mode with a rate of 120 frames per second has become available. In it, the dynamic internal resolution drops from an average of 540p, then increases to 1080p. Halo Infinite uses VRS technology, but this is not very suitable for such a low resolution. Because of this, on Series S in 120fps mode, a little flicker can sometimes be recorded.

Xbox Series X also has a new 30fps game mode. On it, the dynamic resolution in some scenes is higher than the resolution at a rate of 60 frames per second. However, in both cases, the target resolution is the same and it is 4K. In this regard, Digital Foundry does not think that with the most stable dynamic resolution it is worth playing at 30 fps on Series X.

As for the problems not yet corrected we find: the distortion of the frames if the refresh rate of the display is higher than the maximum fps of the selected mode and the VRR technology that continues to not work correctly.

Source: Digital Foundry