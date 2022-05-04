With the arrival of the Season 2 from Halo Infinite some problems of the game have also been corrected, since in fact the update also brings numerous technical improvements in addition to new content planned for Lone Wolves, including the reintroduction of support for i 120 fps on Xbox Series S and some animation adjustments.

The 120 fps were present at the beginning on both the Xbox Series X and the Series S, but on the latter they were later removed pending some problems, which have obviously been corrected. In addition, a new mode has also been introduced which further increases the graphic quality on Xbox Series X but lowers the frame-rate to 30 fps on Xbox Series X, which is probably impractical but still available.

For the rest, the measures taken by 343 Industries seem to have finally corrected the problem of animations for cutscenes that were displayed at lower frame-rates than the game, as also reported by Digital Foundry’s John Linneman, as well as black level correction always during intermission videos outside of gameplay, as well as to a bokeh effect that appeared with depth of field in some menus.

For the rest, the rebalancing reduced damage by 10% for melee attacks in Campaign and multiplayer, with the Mangler now requiring two hits for a KO, while further changes were made to the Battle Rifle with an increase in melee damage only in the ranked multiplayer.

The Drop Wall is more resistant and activates faster, while the overshield provides an additional half bar of additional energy. Also adjusted the behaviors of vehicles in terms of power and maneuverability. Find all the information about the update to Season 2: Lone Wolves a this addressafter seeing the launch trailer yesterday.