Another figure says goodbye to 343 Industries: Aaron Line, Lead Narrative Designer who worked on Halo Infinite, left the development studio. Through Twitter Linde said she made this “difficult decision” while stating that this year she will have the chance to work on a new opportunity.

“I have bittersweet news to report: I am leaving 343 Industries to pursue a new opportunity in 2022. It was a terribly difficult decision; Halo Infinite will remain one of the proudest hits of my career for the rest of my life. I am so grateful to have been a part of it. I want to thank my dear 343 colleagues for making the best game I’ve ever worked on, our incredible voice acting cast for improving our work in every single sentence, and our players for joining us on this wild journey. You have made 2021 an incredibly special year for me“.

As Lead Narrative Designer, Linde was responsible for a small team of writers who managed “all of the open world narrative content” in the game, according to her LinkedIn page. This amounted to more than 15,000 lines of dialogue between enemies and marines, more than 100 audio logs and ambient dialogue.

I want to thank my dear colleagues at 343 for making the best game I’ve ever worked on, our incredible voice cast for elevating our work in every single line delivery, and our players for joining us on this wild-ass journey. You made 2021 an incredibly special year for me. – Aaron Linde (@aaronlinde) December 31, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

Prior to Halo, Linde worked on Gearbox’s Battleborn before moving to ArenaNet to work on an unannounced project at the Guild Wars studio. He then moved to Bungie where he worked on Destiny 2 before moving to 343 in 2019 to work on Halo Infinite.

Source: GameSpot