Microsoft has cheekily riffed on Rockstar’s big Grand Theft Auto 6 reveal trailer release date announcement by teasing a surprise announcement of its own.

Just over two years after launch, a fresh reveal for Halo Infinite will apparently arrive on Monday, 4th December at 5pm UK time.

The announcement was made this evening by Microsoft via a post on X, formerly Twitter, made to look like Rockstar’s GTA 6 trailer post from this afternoon. The accompanying image shows the softly-lit silhouette of a Halo ring (rather than palm trees and seagulls).

So, what could this be for? Is Microsoft getting people’s hopes up for something bigger, or is this just another multiplayer update? Replies from fans to Microsoft’ post include wishes for news on Halo Infinite campaign DLC, or an update on the game’s long-awaited battle royale mode.

Certain Affinity, the studio long-rumored to be building Halo Infinite’s battle royale mode, last hinted at its work on the project back in 2022. At the time, it had been developing the mode for two years with a team of around 100 people.

Halo Infinite is expected to launch its sixth multiplayer season at the end of January, meanwhile. Maybe we’ll see that in Monday’s trailer instead?



And in other Halo news, the second season of the franchise’s big budget telly adaptation is set to begin shooting early next year, while the first season of the Halo TV show is now available to watch in the UK.