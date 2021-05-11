Following its initial reveal, Halo Infinite was widely criticized. Now 343 has revealed the concept art for the new brutes. And although it is only rough drafts, it serves to leave behind the strong criticism that the game received with Craig the brute. 343 Industries has dramatically changed the game after taking an entire year to polish up details. 343 has been much more forthcoming about the work that is being done on the game.

And a clear example is this sample of the concept art of the new brutes. Like the outcast, Elite Jega ‘Rdomnai that 343 Industries showed in August 2020, the two new Brute characters will act as bosses for the master chief. Named Hyperius and Tovarus, the two Brutes wear heavy black armor with red accents, the iconic color scheme of the banished faction.

Certainly the concept art of the new brutes does not reveal all that the game will eventually be. But 343 Industries has not spared the details. The two Brutes are brothers, although it is unclear whether the players will have to face them both at the same time or not. However, the blog post claims that the duo will be great enemies and offer a formidable battle. However, they do feature a unique look, which is nice to see emphasized in the new brutes’ concept art.

According to 343 Industries, sturdy Brutes will need a sturdy weapon too, which appears to be the driving force behind the new Scrap Cannon mounted weapon. The weapon will apparently launch loads of hot metal at the player from long distances, earning the nickname “gatling mortar” early in the development cycle.