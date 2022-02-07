The game is no longer in the Top 5 most popular titles on Xbox and it no longer has the bulk of users it had on Steam.

There is no doubt that Halo Infinite has been a success. The game has had some very positive sales, its campaign has moved even one of the co-creators of the franchise and it has recently reached 20 million players. However, it seems that the title has not hooked all users, since it has registered a major drop in the number of concurrent players.

Halo Infinite is no longer in the top 5 most played Xbox gamesWindows Center This information is echoed through the data obtained on Xbox and PC. For one thing, Halo Infinite is no longer among the Top 5 of most popular titles on consoles (now in sixth position), while something similar is perceived on Steam with more than 25,000 concurrent users (far from the more than 272,500 achieved in its early days).

Obviously, we can’t know for sure what caused the bleeding of players, although the community has not been slow to launch theories around the current state of the game. In this sense, speculation revolves around the experience contentwhich many users see as insufficient at the moment, and there is no lack of those who point out some problems in the PC version.

As for content like cooperative mode wave Forging, 343 Industries has already been giving us information about its development and subsequent launch for this year. Despite this, in 3DJuegos we have not been able to avoid feeling a great respect for this installment, because in our analysis of Halo Infinite we told you that it has managed to recover the essence of the previous titles without forgetting some exquisite action scenes.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Halo Infinite, Xbox, PC and Simultaneous Players.