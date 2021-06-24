Phil Spencer will only share the exact date when he is 100% sure not to move it for a single day.

While there has been no indication or rumor about a possible delay in their disembarkation, the failure to give a exact release date has generated doubts among a small group of fans fearful of not being able to play Halo Infinite this 2021. If you are among those we have very good news, the shooter of 343 Industries you are not at risk of not reaching the stores this year, words of Phil Spencer.

The top Xbox leader wanted to reassure players in A chat with Dropped Frame explaining why they haven’t marked a day on the calendar yet for what will be one of the biggest events of the year for PC, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One users. “We know the time slot, three to four weeks, but we don’t have an exact day for now, “says Spencer, remembering that they also have to take into account when are other great fall games coming.

But the most important thing, adds the head of Microsoft’s video game division, is to make sure you don’t have to postpone the release date once it’s confirmed, even if it’s just a week. “At this point this it would feel like a failure, and we don’t want that. We will wait until we are 100% sure for the date, but the team is very committed to this Christmas break, “adds Phil Spencer, reaffirming his confidence that 343 Industries will launch a great video game this year.

Although it does not confirm its launch date, Halo Infinite did leave important news at E3 2021, presenting its free-to-play multiplayer, from which you can check in 3DJuegos what we think of Halo Infinite by 343 Industries. With its development, the American team seeks to provide a multiplayer experience that honors classic Halo combat while giving new players the support they need to delve into the universe of this franchise and have fun.

Halo Infinite will also arrive at launch on Xbox Game Pass, a subscription service that you can join by paying one euro for the first three months.

