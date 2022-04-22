During the last year we have heard several rumors about a battle royale mode for the multiplayer of halo-infinite. With the second season of this title just a few weeks away, 343 Industries has revealed some of the new features that will come to the game, among them, a mode that although it does not bear the name of battle royale, it does feel like one.

Through a new statement on the Halo Waypoint site, 343 Industries revealed that during its second season, halo-infinite You will receive three new game modes. The most striking is Last Spartan Standing, where 12 players enter a huge map, and only one can be the big winner.

Here, the 12 people will have five lives and a varied set of weapons. By eliminating an opponent, you can upgrade your team. However, by losing all lives, you are eliminated. Although this mode does not have the name of battle royale, it does have the spirit of one, only smaller.

Alongside this, the new season also introduces King of the Hill, a familiar and fan-favorite mode returning to Halo Infinite with a twist. Each hill now has a “control meter”, and these locations now only move when a team fills the entire zone meter. As if that were not enough, we will also have Land Grab, which features three neutral zones that players must capture to win.

Other modes on the way for Season 2 include ninja slayerwhere players get infinite ammo from Energy Swords and Grappleshot, Vampireball, and Rocket Repulsorswhich is played with infinite ammunition from rocket launchers and repulsorlifts.

The second season of halo-infiniteknown as Lone WolvesIt will be available from next May 3. On related topics, here is the first trailer for this season. Similarly, halo-infinite has received a mod to play in third person.

We’ll finally have a reason to go back to halo-infinite. Although the mode that is not a battle royale, but works like one, draws attention, what interests me most is playing King of the Hill with my friends, something that we have waited for months.

Via: Halo Waypoint