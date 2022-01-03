Halo Infinite has been out for nearly a month now, but only recently the co-creator of Halo Marcus Lehto was able to try the latest installment of the franchise. As the new director of the game for the Battlefield franchise, Lehto probably has a lot of work to do and hasn’t had time for Infinite – but now that he’s on hiatus, we can finally find out what the man who created Master Chief thinks of Halo Infinite.

“Hats off to my friends at 343 Industries“wrote Lehto on Twitter.”The Halo Infinite campaign brings back the magic of Halo. I am really enjoying my time with the Master Chief!“.

Lehto was the art director of Halo: Combat Evolve and one of the main architects of the entire Halo universe. He is also credited for creating Master Chief, the iconic character in the franchise and one of the most recognizable characters in the games.

Although Lehto has long moved from Bungie to direct other projects, he has always had a soft spot for Halo, and now that he has been able to try it, as we can see he is thrilled.

