For some unspecified reason the multiplayer matches of halo-infinite they seem to download more data than they should. How much are we talking about? Well, nothing less than between 350MB to 900MB and even 1GB.

That happens after every match so that after a few hours of play a player’s data limit could be reached. Even on a single night, which is a big problem.

In view of the situation, the support account of Halo in Twitter, @HaloSupport, made some statements. He first commented ‘team is investigating reports of #HaloInfinite downloading additional data after multiplayer matches’.

We recommend: The true legendary: Finish Halo Infinite on the highest difficulty and without taking damage.

As expected, what is happening has generated many negative comments from users. Some pointed out that it makes this title practically unplayable.

Font: 343 Industries.

That in the sense that players cannot cover the cost of having infinite data. It is certainly a rather annoying problem in multiplayer games of halo-infinite.

There was no shortage of those who pointed out that this is yet another problem that has just joined those reported before. The fact is that this time things could level up quickly, since some may not be aware of the data consumption they have.

The team is investigating reports of #HaloInfinite downloading extra data after multiplayer matches. An improvement for this issue will be included in August’s Drop Pod update. stay tuned to @Halo for a preview blog with more details on this update. https://t.co/IZxYZbpLVx — Halo Support (@HaloSupport) July 22, 2022

When will this Halo Infinite multiplayer issue be fixed?

According to @HaloSupport fix for excessive data consumption in multiplayer games halo-infinite will come with the patch Drop Pod which corresponds to August. But it doesn’t have a specific release date.

There are those who believe that if complaints increase 343 Industries could hurry up. Others believe that perhaps the game tries to save the video of play of the game But some have noticed a certain curious detail.

Font: 343 Industries.

The massive data consumption happens a few minutes after the game starts. That is, before there is even anything to record. So this bug should have the highest priority for the study.

The problem is that it is another one that ends up being added to those already found and that still has no solution. From the output of halo-infinite the studio has had to concentrate on certain areas while neglecting others.

In addition to halo-infinite we have more information about Xbox. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.