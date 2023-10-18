With the launch of Season 5, Halo Infinite recorded a peak of more than 18,000 contemporary players on Steam . The 343 Industries title hasn’t recorded similar numbers since Season 2, launched more than seventeen months ago. We imagine that there was a similar flashback on Xbox too, but we have no data on it.

Halo Infinite redeemed?

The growth in the number of players is evident

The new peak allowed Halo Infinite to return to the top 50 of the most played titles on Steam, an excellent result considering that many gave the game for dead.

In reality, in recent years there has been no shortage of stories of video games being resurrected thanks to particularly successful updates. In this case, Season 5 introduced a huge amount of new content, which must have rekindled the interest of many.

Just recently, Battlefield 2042 also went through a similar story, practically returning to its launch numbers thanks to the consistency with which it was updated and the fact that it managed to convince players to return thanks to a strategy played on multiple levels.

In both cases it will only be possible to evaluate in the long term whether we are talking about lasting successes or flashes in the pan.