343 Industries is celebrating the passing of a million creations through the Forge mode of Halo Infinite, the “powerful creation tool loved by fans”. The studio also announced that more than 8.5 million custom games have been played within the shooter since the launch of the Custom Game Browser in December.

“In November, the Winter Update brought a host of new maps, modes, and features to Halo Infinite,” he said Michael Schorrlead designer of Halo Infinite.

“One of the most exciting additions was the Forge Betaa powerful, fan-favorite crafting tool that the Spartans have used to unleash their creativity since its inception in Halo 3. We’re excited to report that, as of January 2, more than 1 million creations have been forged !”.

“The Halo community continues to amaze us with the magnitude of its imagination and innovation, and we have many other plans for the Forgefrom a Mini Game mode to new map categories to help fuel your creativity,” added Schorr.

Finally, we remind you that the launch trailer for Halo Infinite Season 3: “Echoes Within”.