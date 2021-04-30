343 Industries continues to share new information about the long-awaited Halo Infinite that will put us in the shoes of the Master Chief once again, although this time we can do it on the beastly Xbox Series X and the small but powerful Xbox Series S. Also, if you plan do not change, everything seems to indicate that the new 343 Industries title will also be available on Xbox One, since said version seems not to be canceled.
Although, yesterday it was confirmed that Halo Infinite will feature cross-play and cross-progression between Xbox and PC, but now, as they have revealed from the website of halowaypoint, some of the graphic options of Halo Infinite on PC have been detailed. Halo Infinite will have a customizable Field of View that will vary from an FOV of 78 (by default) to 120. We will also have several options to adjust the quality of the game’s textures, geometries, lights and shading to our liking. In addition, we will have the possibility to adjust the resolution scale between a minimum and a maximum to our liking.
Among many other graphics options for Halo Infinite on PC that will arrive with the launch, we will also find the option to adjust the effects for the people who are affected by this. We remind you that the release date of Halo Infinite could coincide with the 20th anniversary of the Halo saga, according to various clues. This will be more than enough time to finish the development in the best way and not repeat what happened with the disastrous launch of Cyberpunk 2077.
