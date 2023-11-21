Based on what emerged from a developer’s CV, reported by the usual Timur222, it seems that Halo Infinite has passed the 30 million players and that 343 Industries is currently working on a project not yet announced.
These are not official communications from Microsoft or 343 Industries but rather details that emerge from online resumepublished on LinkedIn, by a Product Manager and Insights Manager who worked on the team for two years, until January 2023.
Among the tasks carried out by the ex-employee of 343 Industries reported in the CV, we therefore also find these two rather interesting pieces of information, which can tell us something about the current situation of Halo Infinite and its authors.
Halo Infinite has grown
In the various objectives reported within the curriculum, Halo Infinite is spoken of as a “product that has gathered over 30 million unique users”, which means that the user baseat least in the period in which the subject was active at 343 Industries, i.e. until the end of 2022, had reached this quantity.
The latest official data that has been made public is the 20 million players announced in January 2022, shortly after the release of Halo Infinite, which represents the largest launch in the history of the series, therefore a increase of the genre after a year is possible, considering that the game is present on Game Pass and multiplayer is also free on Steam.
The profile also mentions “multiple projects” at 343 Industries currently underway, which should be news given that so far we are not aware of any other games being worked on by the team. However, these could be elements linked to the same game, such as additional or stand-alone modes, but we are awaiting any information in this regard.
