Based on what emerged from a developer’s CV, reported by the usual Timur222, it seems that Halo Infinite has passed the 30 million players and that 343 Industries is currently working on a project not yet announced.

These are not official communications from Microsoft or 343 Industries but rather details that emerge from online resumepublished on LinkedIn, by a Product Manager and Insights Manager who worked on the team for two years, until January 2023.

Among the tasks carried out by the ex-employee of 343 Industries reported in the CV, we therefore also find these two rather interesting pieces of information, which can tell us something about the current situation of Halo Infinite and its authors.