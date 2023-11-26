Apparently thanks to Season 5: Reckoningthe multiplayer of Halo Infinite is experiencing a sort of second youth, attracting many players and consequently moving up the ranking of the most played titles on the Xbox console In the USA.

As reported by Windows Central, Halo Infinite took sixteenth place surpassing Destiny 2which despite the period of tiredness still remains a very populated MMO.

In itself it may not seem like a great achievement, but in the overall picture it shows that Halo Infinite has all the possibilities to grow further and that 343 Industries hit the mark with Season 5, considering that the number of active players remained high overall even after the peak recorded at launch, which occurred over a month ago. Previously, the game had suffered a major hemorrhage of active players after the launch of Season 2.

On the contrary Steamwith the exception of a small initial peak of 18,000 concurrent players recorded at the launch of the new season, the numbers now hover around 6,000 – 9,000 concurrent players, an average higher than that of previous months, but not by much.