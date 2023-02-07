Halo Infinite continues its journey with a couple of interesting updates, available from today, February 7, 2023: the “Noble Intention” Event Pass and adding the Community Collection playlists which focuses on content built with the game’s Forge.

These are two expected additions, especially the second, given that since the introduction of the Forge the community has been waiting for the arrival of a playlist that allows you to play the best creations of users through an official rotation.

The Noble Intention event is dedicated to the Noble Team, the legendary Spartan team that made the history of the UNSC’s war against the Covenant, also leading to the discovery of many secrets related to the Forerunners and more. The event is dedicated, in particular, to Thom-A293 and Rosenda-A344, whose armors represent the rewards of this new even pass.

Halo Infinite: “Noble Intention” Event Pass Rewards

Also in this case these are cosmetic elements that combine to compose the armor of the two Spartans according to the Mark V cores, in a totally free 10-tier pass from today to February 21, considered the last step before the arrival of Season 3 by Halo Infinite.

In addition to this, the other very interesting introduction (and perhaps even more interesting for many) is the arrival of the Community Collection playlist, which collects various productions by users through the Forge. Currently, the rotation in the playlist includes the following maps:

Absolution

Perilous

Salvation

Starboard

This is just a first selection, but the Community Collection playlist will be changed frequently as more community releases are introduced through the Halo Infinite Forge.