The fourth season of Halo Infinite will introduce a new progression system. According to a new blog entry on the Halo Waypoint website, when Season 4 arrives on June 20 it will be accompanied by the Career Ranka new way for players to track their progress across all modes.

Career Rank will look like i progression systems of Halo: Reach and Halo: The Master Chief Collection (especially to the latter, according to the developers).

“To progress through these new ranks, all you have to do is play,” senior community manager John Junyszek said in the blog. “Whether you’re playing your favorite playlist solo or teamed up with your friends, each match you complete will progress you. Also, Career Rank uses a performance-based progression, derived directly from your personal score in each match. play well, the faster you rank up”.

Halo Infinite’s progression system

As seen in the image above, players start as Grunts and work their way through six different “levels”: Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond and Onyx, before reaching the final title of Hero. Each level is broken down into military-style “Ranks”, each of which is broken down into smaller increments called “Grades”. Player Ranks will be visible during match intros, on player profiles, and during the Post-Game Carnage Report.

“In general, in most places where you see a player’s full nameplate, a banner with their Career Rank will also be displayed,” Junyszek said.

Career Rank will not affect matchmaking in any way and it won’t reset at the end of each Season: “it’s meant to track your overall progress in Halo Infinite,” Junyszek explained.

Here’s more content coming to the new season of Halo Infinite.