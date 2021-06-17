Halo Infinite has returned to show itself today in the Xbox Showcase Extended but with the same video already seen during E3 2021 and focused on multiplayer, however, there have been further details on this mode from 343 Industries, specifically regarding bots, weapons, seasons and samurai armor.

According to the developers, bots managed by theartificial intelligence they can be implemented in every map of the game, which can allow you to practice extensively on any setting and in different situations, also considering that the bots can be modified in terms of difficulty level and equipment.

Halo Infinite features the Yoroi Samurai armor, which can be conquered by playing the first season

Spawning weapons and pieces of equipment can be attached to certain items or scenery elements, and will also have a respawn timer active that allows you to see precisely how much time is left for the appearance of the object in question.

As we have also seen from the video, various vehicles they can be used in 4v4 maps and 12v12 Big Team Battle, with Pelicans that can directly transport and launch vehicles onto the battlefield.

As was previously reported, various are expected Battle Pass progressives in the multiplayer of Halo Infinite, which will be proposed with the succession of the seasons, but these will not “expire” and can also be recovered in subsequent seasons.

As for the first season, which will be titled Heroes of Reach, among the rewards there is also the Spartan samurai armor that we saw in the video, called Yoroi Samurai. Apparently, to get it you just have to take part in various events in order so that you can unlock it, so it will be a free reward for the players. Moreover, it will not be an item that can be purchased with micro-transactions, but only through the game.

Recall that Halo Infinite multiplayer will be free-to-play and we saw it on video at E3 2021. For more information, we refer you to the preview of the news on E3 2021 multiplayer.