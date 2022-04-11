The community of modders of Halo Infinite is always active and one of the latest creations allows you to transform the PC version of 343 Industries’ latest effort into a TPS, or a shooter with third person view.

The mod was made by OpulentHalo and if you are interested you can download it at this address. The video below explains how to install it correctly, since the method it’s a bit special. In fact, you have to open the weapon selection menu at any FOB that has fusion coils inside and only then load and activate the mod. Apparently nothing too complicated anyway.

Judging by the short gameplay sequence shown in the video, the mod would seem to run perfectly, with the Master Chief’s animations well suited to the third-person view. It goes without saying, however, that for a more accurate response we will have to wait for the response from the Halo Infinite community.

Staying on the subject, a few days ago 343 Industries announced the start date and released a trailer for Season 2 of Halo Infinite multiplayer, Lone Wolves.