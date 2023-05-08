Post-launch support continues Halo Infinitewith developers at 343 Industries announcing a major update on Wednesday May 10, 2023 with some interesting news.

Among these we find the addition of SuperFiestaa custom mode seen in Halo 5: Guardians, where players are equipped right out of the box with an upgraded arsenal and unique weapon variants seen in the main campaign.

Another noteworthy novelty is the introduction of a FPS counter for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One versions. This is not an essential addition for those who play the campaign or in multiplayer, although additional information never hurts, rather it is designed in particular for those who use the Forge to create maps. In this way, in fact, they will be able to do all the necessary tests and make sure that the performances are optimal on consoles.

Among the novelties we also find improvements for theuser interface. For example, it will now be possible to view twice as many playlists on the dedicated page, making navigation faster. Were also made changes to the balance of various weapons, such as the Disruptor and dynamo grenades, and fixed more and less known problems. Pending the complete notes, find the details on the portal Halo Waypoints.